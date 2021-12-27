Israel's FM: Israel will act alone on Iran if necessary

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid believes that 'all Iran cares about is that sanctions are lifted'

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned on Monday that Israel is prepared to act alone against Iran if needed as nuclear talks resume.

"Of course, we prefer to act in international cooperation, but if necessary - we will act alone," Lapid told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, according to a press release.

Israel, Lapid says, presented its allies with "intelligence that proves Iran is deceiving the world in a completely systematic way."

Israel opposed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) when Iran and six world powers first signed it. Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, imposing sanctions on Iran. US President Joe Biden seeks to revive the deal.

Now talks resume for the eighth time after the previous round ended weeks ago without any reported progress.

"All Iran cares about is that sanctions are lifted, and billions of dollars are poured into its nuclear program, Hezbollah, Syria, Iraq, the terrorist network they have deployed around the world," Lapid continued.

He stated that the main challenge of Israeli foreign and security policy is the nuclear agreements but clarified that Israel "does not oppose any agreement."

"A good agreement is good. We oppose an agreement that does not allow for real oversight... of the Iranian nuclear program."

Lapid previously stated that he would rather the US and other powers walk away from nuclear talks than reach a "bad deal."