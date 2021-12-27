Israel's military commando division concludes week-long drill

Commandos are fighters trained to conduct operations behind the frontline, targeting vulnerable enemy assets

Commando units of Israel’s army (IDF) concluded a week-long joint training exercise in preparation for any scenario that would send the ground troops into enemy territory.

Carrying dozens of pounds on their backs, the commandos - operatives of light infantry or special operations forces - trained in extreme geographical and weather conditions.

“The drill depicted a scenario of an incursion deep in enemy territory. It was successful despite the weather, which is untypical for our country,” an anonymous commando officer told i24NEWS.

In recent years, precise intelligence allowed Israel to develop abilities to strike enemies from the air without putting ground soldiers into enemy territory.

Although, despite the military’s ability to inflict substantial damage, the IDF realizes that decisive victories are only possible with “boots on the ground.”

Commando units, whose leaders are required to remain anonymous, are the ones meant to deal an enemy the final blow.

“The drill showed our abilities of the elite forces on the ground. We have a strong group of commando soldiers that train in every condition to be ready for the momentum of truth,” he added.

However prepared and capable of dealing sufficient damage, the Israeli commandos are posed with the challenge of suppressing militant factions who regularly operate within civilian areas.

“It is possible to neutralize enemies without harming civilians and humanitarian elements,” another anonymous commander explained to i24NEWS.

“The key for that is precise training and a certification process for soldiers to make them professionals in using those common engineering means.”