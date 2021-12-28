Bennett: Israel open to ‘good’ Iran nuclear deal

When asked about strike capabilities against Iran, Bennett said he prefers to 'speak little and do a lot'

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that Israel would not automatically oppose a nuclear deal with Iran, but added that world powers must take a firmer position at the Vienna talks.

Bennett said in an interview with Israel's Galatz Army Radio that he prefers a "practical approach."

“Unlike others, we’re not looking to fight for the sake of fighting. Rather, we’re trying to bring a result.”

He continued to suggest that results will not happen until world powers take a "much firmer position."

"Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately, the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point."

When asked about Israel’s military strike capabilities against Iran, Bennett said he prefers to “speak little and do a lot.”

In an interview with the Kan public broadcaster, Bennett noted that Israel is “without a doubt not a party to the deal in Vienna if it will happen."

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was quoted in an interview with The New York Times published last week saying the Jewish state would rather the world powers walk away from the nuclear talks than reach a “bad deal" with Iran.

The present representatives resumed the nuclear talks in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday after the previous round ended weeks ago without any reported progress.