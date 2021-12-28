Ron Prosor appointed Israel’s ambassador to Germany

Veteran diplomat returning to country where his career with foreign ministry started

Former ambassador to the UN and UK Ron Prosor on Tuesday was tapped to head Israel's diplomatic mission in Germany.

“Prosor’s appointment symbolizes the importance of Israel-Germany relations and the continued strengthening of cooperation with the new government in Berlin," Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in announcing the move.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was elected German chancellor in December, replacing Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

Prosor is returning to the country where he started his diplomatic career in 1986 with the Foreign Ministry, serving as spokesman for Israel's embassy in Bonn, the provisional capital of West Germany until the 1990 reunification that returned the capital to Berlin.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Prosor, who is fluent in German, was responsible for relations with the federal states that joined a unified Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The appointment was a "closing of a circle," Prosor said on Tuesday, as his father, Uri, was born in Germany.

“As someone who represented Israel in Great Britain and the UN, I am approaching my third mission as an ambassador with a feeling of responsibility, understanding and recognizing the importance and centrality [of Germany] in Europe,” Prosor stated.

Prosor served as Israel's ambassador to the UK from 2007 until 2011, and as the Jewish state's ambassador to the UN in New York from 2011 to 2015.

Lapid also announced new diplomatic postings to Belgium, Romania, Dubai, Kosovo, Norway, Colombia and Vietnam.

The appointments must be approved by the cabinet.