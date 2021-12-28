Israel's first ambassador to Bahrain hands credentials to King Hamad

Official reception comes more than a year after diplomatic ties established as part of Abraham Accords

Israel's first ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na'eh, on Tuesday handed his credentials to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in a ceremony at the Al-Sakhir Palace in the western part of the Gulf country.

The official reception comes more than a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House that established diplomatic relations between Israel and the Gulf state, along with the United Arab Emirates, and the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.

"It is an honor for me to hand over my credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the country, may God protect him, as the first ambassador of the State of Israel to the Kingdom of Bahrain," Na'eh wrote in Arabic to his Twitter account.

Na'eh was welcomed to the palace parade ground by an honor guard in colorful regalia.

During the ceremony, Israel's national anthem was played by the Royal Orchestra.

Na'eh told Ynet News that it was "exciting" to hear Israel's national anthem played, calling the meeting with King Hamad "warm and friendly."

Before taking up the diplomatic posting in the capital Manama, Na'eh served as Israel's ambassador to the UAE. Previous to heading the mission in Abu Dhabi, he served as ambassador to Turkey.