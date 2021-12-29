Benny Gantz hosts Mahmoud Abbas at his home

Israeli Health Minister praises the move while the Likud warns against security concessions

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in his home on Tuesday.

The two discussed security and civil issues, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Gantz told Abbas he intended to continue promoting confidence in economic and civil matters, as they had agreed during the pair's last meeting in Ramallah in August.

Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh, the head of the Palestinian Authority's civil affairs authority, said the pair discussed a "political horizon leading to a political solution," violations by settlers in the West Bank and other security concerns.

The Likud party, leaders of the opposition in Israel's parliament, blasted the move to meet with Abbas, warning against concessions in matters of security.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475958370960125953 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, from the left-wing Meretz party, lauded the meeting. Strengthening ties and striving for a political solution are the primary interest of both peoples, he said on Twitter.