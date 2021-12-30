Bennett appoints new head of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission

Moshe Edri to replace current president Zeev Snir in office since 2015

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday appointed Moshe Edri as the new head of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC).

Edri is a civil servant who works at the Defense Ministry.

He served for 31 years in the Israeli army, most notably as the chief of the special forces of the Air Force, completing his service as a brigadier general.

“Moshe Edri is the right person at the right time,” Bennett said.

"His impressive performance, deep understanding, and willingness to take on any task at a national level left a deep impression on me, even in my role as Minister of Defense. I have no doubt that he will rise to the occasion," he continued.

Edri will replace the organization's current president, Zeev Snir, in office since 2015 and whose term ends in June.

The appointment will take effect in July 2022 following approval by the Civil Service Commission appointments committee and by the government.

The government agency has been dealing with the Jewish state's nuclear energy activities since 1952.