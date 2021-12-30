Israeli who crossed into Lebanon returned after a month

The man is an Arab Israeli in his 20s from a Bedouin village in the Negev

An Israeli citizen was returned to Israel Thursday after he walked into Lebanon several weeks ago, the Israeli military announced.

The man is an Arab Israeli in his 20s from a Bedouin village in the Negev with a criminal record and a history of mental health issues.

He was returned to Israel through the rarely-used Rosh Hanikra Crossing, escorted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The military says he appears to have crossed into Lebanon "willingly and knowingly," although it is still unclear why he did so.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476605026940432388 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The man was detained in Lebanon for several weeks, according to military spokesperson Ran Kochav. Israeli defense and diplomatic officials worked to return him to Israel.

It is unknown if the government held him or the Hezbollah terror group.

The case was kept secret as to not interfere with negotiations.

“This was a very sensitive issue,” Kochav said, according to The Times of Israel.

He was handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning upon returning to Israel.