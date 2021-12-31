Israel signs deal for helicopters, Boeing aircrafts from US

The procurement is part of a large-scale program aimed to strengthen the Israeli army’s capabilities

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday signed an agreement with the United States government to acquire 12 helicopters and two Boeing refueling aircraft.

“These procurement agreements are significant milestones in the [Israeli army’s] force buildup processes,” Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

Worth an estimated $2 billion, the agreement will see 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters replace the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) “Yasur” helicopters, with an option to procure six additional choppers.

The first helicopters are expected to reach Israel in 2026, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry.

Two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft will also be sent to Israel - worth approximately $1.1b - and the platform will be adapted to meet the IAF’s operational requirements and Israeli systems will be integrated into aircraft.

Boeing A Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft, acquired on December 31, 2021.

The agreement was signed with the US Navy by the Head of the Mission, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Michel Ben Baruch.

“We continue to strengthen our capabilities and to change and adapt our Air Force to face future challenges both near and far,” Gantz added.

The procurement is part of a large-scale program aimed to strengthen the Israeli army’s capabilities, force buildup, and preparedness to face existing and future threats, according to the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson.

Plans of the procurement include the purchase of a new fleet of F35 aircraft, refueling aircraft, CH-53K helicopters, advanced air munition, air defense systems, marine and land platforms, and cyber systems.