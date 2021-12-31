Israeli resident charged with aiding Hezbollah

He is also accused of photographing satellite dishes he believed were a strategic site

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Friday against a city resident, accusing him of aiding the militant Hezbollah group.

According to Israeli media, Ahmad Zahra, 32, is charged with contacting a foreign agent and providing information to harm state security.

Prosecutors say that Zahra contacted a man in Lebanon nine years ago and told him he wanted to reach Hezbollah to work for the group inside Israel.

He kept in touch with operatives, traveling to Ramallah to contact his handlers, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He was asked to perform various tasks, including providing the group with information on the capital and Palestinian unrest.

He is also accused of photographing satellite dishes he believed were a strategic site, sending the pictures of Hezbollah.

The operation ceased years ago but resumed during the past year, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Zahra received funds and a cellphone with encryption technology during his honeymoon in Turkey, prosecutors allege, according to The Times of Israel.

He was arrested before he could carry out further missions.

The investigation was conducted by Israel's security agents Shin Bet, and by the Israel Police's National Unit for the Investigation of International Crime, The Jerusalem Post reported.