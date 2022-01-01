Gaza terrorist groups raise alert levels after rocket attack

Earlier Saturday, two rockets were fired from Gaza toward central Israel

The top-brass of the Israel Defense Forces convened on Saturday for a situation assessment following rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, with senior officers weighing different responses, including retaliatory attacks.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, the two Palestinian terrorist groups in the coastal enclave, reportedly raised their alert levels, readying themselves for an Israeli reprisal.

It was unclear who fired the two projectiles that fell into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to restore peace Egypt conveyed messages from Hamas to Israel, claiming the rockets were launched by accident.

Last year Hamas fired barrages of rockets toward Israel during an 11-day conflict sparked by tensions in Jerusalem.