Israeli news sites targeted on anniversary of Soleimani's killing

Jerusalem Post hacked with apparent refence to Soleimani on anniversary of killing

Two Israeli news sites, Jerusalem Post and Maariv, were targeted early Monday, apparently by Iranian hackers.

Maariv's Twitter briefly had an image of a projectile coming out of a red ring on a clenched fist, apparently jewelry Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps wore, according to Times of Israel. The image was taken down soon after.

Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020 in an American drone strike in Iraq.

Jerusalem Post's website showed the same image.

The government made no immediate response.

Soleimani spearheaded the Quds force of the IRGC, leading the Iranian military presence in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

In Iraq earlier Sunday, Shi'ites rallies in support of Iran to commemorate Soleimani's targeted killing.

The attack is the latest in a chain of escalations between Israel and the Islamic Republic.

Israel came under attack several times in the past months by Iranian hackers. Tensions continue to be high, with Israel allegedly a Syrian port used to smuggle shipments from Iran last week.

