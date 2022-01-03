Report: Israel to disclose major deals with China to US

The country is weighing its options as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington

Israel reportedly told the United States that it will alert Washington to any notable deals it signs with Beijing, and will reevaluate the agreements if the US thinks it necessary.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the subject during his December trip to Israel, and during a prior meeting between the pair in Washington DC, according to Haaretz.

Those close to the situation told Haaretz that Israel is currently engaging in a “business as usual” strategy with Beijing.

The country is weighing its options as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington - whether to take a more outspoken stance alongside its longtime strategic ally, the US, or maintain a low profile and not upset Israel’s business ties with China.

China is one of Israel’s largest trade partners, and in 2020, the country’s state-owned Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) participated in the expansion of Israel’s Haifa port.

The project drew alarm from Washington, who extended an offer for a US Coast Guard-led security review of the facility to Israel, but the state rejected the overture.

Back in November, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and China’s President Xi Jinping made history by conducting the first ever phone call between the two leaders.

During their conversation, the pair expressed their desire to see more demonstrations of Israel-China cooperative initiatives in the future.