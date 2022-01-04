Israel featured twice on list of potential 2022 conflicts

Conflicts in Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, and Myanmar are also expected this year

A think tank and research institute on global crises released a list of ten international conflicts to anticipate in 2022, with potential wars involving Israel featured twice.

The compilation, released by the the International Crisis Group, said the world could witness possible conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian territories this year, as well as a war involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

If nuclear negotiations in Vienna with Iran fail, “which now seems probable,” then either Israel or the US may attempt to demolish Iran’s nuclear program by striking facilities across the country - prompting a war - the International Crisis Group predicted.

The think tank also forecasted an additional conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories, noting that Palestinians within Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, and east Jerusalem presented a more unified front during the 2021 outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence than in previous wars.

Recent debate among Washington’s progressives on Israel also signaled that views of the conflict are shifting in the Democratic party, International Crisis Group explained.

The think tank also predicted future wars between Russia and Ukraine, along with the US and China.

Conflicts in Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, and Myanmar are also expected throughout this year, according to the institute, in addition to the potential resurgence of Islamist militants in Africa.