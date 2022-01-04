Israel: Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike after deal

Abu Hawash's detention will not be extended beyond February 26 in return for his ending his fast

A Palestinian prisoner refusing food for months over his detention ended his hunger strike Tuesday after Israel committed to his eventual release, his lawyer told AFP.

Hisham Abu Hawash, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militant movement, began refusing food in August to protest Israel holding him without charges or trial, a practice known as administrative detention.

Israel says the protocol prevents crimes while authorities continue to gather evidence, though Palestinians say it denies them their rights.

An Israeli security source described Abu Hawash as "an Islamic Jihad operative, who was arrested due to involvement in terror activity."

"He agreed and ended his hunger strike just 10 minutes ago, he had some tea, and everything is okay," his lawyer, Jawad Boulos, told AFP late Tuesday.

The deal came after a campaign that drew support from Palestinians, ranging from Fatah that rules the West Bank, to militant factions in Gaza threatening revenge on Israel if Abu Hawash died.

Hamas, the militant Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip, warned the issue was a "red line" for Palestinians.

PIJ, the second largest militant group in Gaza, said it held Israel "fully responsible for the deteriorating health" of Abu Hawash, threatening revenge if he died.

Demonstrations in his support were held in recent days in the West Bank and Gaza.