Lapid talks Ukraine, Iran in call with Blinken

Israeli, US top diplomats discuss 'Russian aggression against Ukraine... challenges posed by Iran'

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by phone early Thursday morning with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed a range of regional and global challenges, including the risks of further Russian aggression against Ukraine as well as the challenges posed by Iran," Price said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security."

On Wednesday in Washington, new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock joined with Blinken at their first press conference together in warning Russia against any potential invasion of Ukraine.

"I believe that if Russia is serious about pursuing diplomacy and de-escalation, that there are things that all of us can do relatively quickly to build greater confidence and to reduce some of the concerns that we have," Blinken said.

The US and its NATO allies are concerned about the buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, with Western countries accusing Moscow of amassing around 10,000 troops near Ukraine. In late December, the Kremlin announced that thousands of troops would leave the border area after finishing military drills.

Meanwhile, world powers are participating in the latest round of talks with Iran in Vienna in an attempt to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 in favor of reimposing punishing sanctions on the regime in Tehran.

Price told reporters on Tuesday that "there was some modest progress in the talks last week," adding that "we hope to build on that this week."

The Israeli government initially publicly opposed reentering negotiations with Iran, but recently changed tone as it is reportedly resigned to the prospects that a deal, or at least an interim agreement, will be struck soon.

“The prime minister, defense minister and I said that we are not against any agreement; a good deal is a good thing,” Lapid said at a press briefing on Monday. "There is an intense discussion of what a good deal entails. In that discussion, we are at the table. The world, including the involved parties, is listening – including this morning."

Lapid, however, said the Vienna talks "won’t reach an optimal result as far as we’re concerned, but we are always working with the people involved to improve the result for Israel."