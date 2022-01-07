European complaints 'piss me off' says Israeli official

Comments in response to European diplomats' complaints on Israeli policies towards Palestinians

A senior Israeli diplomat responded to criticisms from European ambassadors with what can only be described as undiplomatic language in a recent meeting.

Deputy Director-General Aliza Bin Noun told a delegation of 15 ambassadors that their comments on Israeli policies towards Palestinians “piss me off,” an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post.

The European delegation approached the Israeli Foreign Ministry on December 8 to complain about Israeli policy in the West bank, settler violence there, and demolitions and evictions against Palestinian homes.

Led by the UK’s Charge d’Affaires Mark Power, the party also complained about Israel’s branding of six Palestinian non-governmental organization (NGOs) as terrorist organizations for alleged links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, The Post reported.

An Israeli diplomatic source noted that the diplomats read a list of around 30 complaints.

Bin Noun pushed back, noting the Israeli government’s reproachment with the Palestinian Authority since the new administration took office last summer.

The complaints were “not connected to reality on the ground nor to the relations between the countries and the usual conversation between them,” the Israeli diplomatic source said. “If 16 representatives show up with complaints, it’s like an attack.”

Israel and European Union states have a mixed and at times tumultuous relationship - with European capitals often critical of policies towards the Palestinians but at the same time heavily invested in Israel as a strategic ally and technology exchange partner.

The United States and European nations have indicated they are unconvinced by Israel’s branding of the six Palestinian NGOs as terror networks.