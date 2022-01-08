IDF thwarts major drug smuggling operation on border with Egypt

'IDF troops acted to thwart the contraband and seized around 100 kilograms of drugs'

The Israeli military early on Saturday busted a major drug-smuggling operation from Egypt after observers identified a number of suspects on the border with Israel.

IDF fighters promptly thwarted the smuggling operation and seized about 100 kg of drugs, which were handed over to the Israeli police.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that “observers identified a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egyptian territory into Israel.”

“IDF troops acted to thwart the smuggling and captured around 100 kilograms of drugs that were transferred to police,” the statement said.