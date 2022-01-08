Lapid discusses Iran nuclear threat with Macron

French president said that Israel's security was of the greatest importance to him

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid conducted a lengthy phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening.

The conversation focused on regional challenges, including the ongoing talks concerning Iran's nuclear program and Israel's demands to ramp up the pressure on its regional enemy.

Israel's top diplomat congratulated Macron on the start of France's turn hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and underlined the importance of strengthening relations between the Jewish state and the EU.

The French president said he paid the utmost attention to Israel's security, and affirmed the importance of maintaining warm bilateral relations.

This discussion comes after Lapid visited Paris a month and a half ago as part of a tour of Europe to discuss the Iranian nuclear threat.