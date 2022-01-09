Macron-Lapid talk arrives amid strained Israel-France ties

Shek says 'There was a lot of anger in France, and there still is' about the NSO Group scandal

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and France’s President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday to discuss regional security concerns - including Iran's nuclear program - and underscore Israel-France ties.

Daniel Shek, a political commentator and Israel’s former ambassador to France, sat down with i24NEWS on Sunday to explain the importance of the talk, in addition to the various factors that shape the recently-rocky relationship between the two nations.

Though Lapid and Macron share a good personal connection - both are centrist politicians - the pair’s conversation arrives amid a difficult time in Israel-France ties, the ex-ambassador said.

Shek explained that the NSO scandal - in which spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group was allegedly used by a client to target the French president - strained the relationship between the two states.

“There was a lot of anger in France, and there still is about this,” the commentator told i24NEWS.

France now also holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the shift is expected to have implications for the bloc’s policy towards Israel - particularly with regards to the Palestinians.

“The feeling in France (towards Israel) is that not only are we not moving forward with the Palestinians, there has been movement backwards with a lot of incidents in the territories between settlers and Palestinians,” Shek said.