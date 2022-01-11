Pro-Israel groups call on US Senate to approve Iron Dome funding

'Blocking this funding increases the likelihood that Palestinians and Israelis will be injured'

Eight pro-Israel groups on Tuesday called on the US Senate to approve funding for the replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, which was depleted during last May's 11-day conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

"Blocking funding from our closest ally as terrorists continue to threaten their people puts Israel in grave danger," the groups wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"This hindrance increases the likelihood that innocent Palestinians and Israelis will be injured in another round of conflict and harms the American position and national security interests," they argued.

Last September, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new package of $1 billion intended to finance the Israeli missile shield.

In the Senate, however, Republican Rand Paul from Kentucky repeatedly blocked the vote, saying the money needed should come from funds supposedly going to the Afghan government, now led by the Taliban.

"One person's objection should not undermine the overwhelming bipartisan will of the Senate or prevent Israel from having the tools necessary to ensure the safety of its people," the groups insisted in the letter.

Among the organizations that signed the letter were Christians United for Israel, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, Hadassah, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Union for Reform Judaism and the Anti-Defamation League.