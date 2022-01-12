World leaders offer condolences to Israel's President Herzog over mother's death

US President Joe Biden and PA President Mahmoud Abbas were among those that sent condolences

World leaders reached out to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, extending condolences regarding the death of his mother, Aura Herzog.

Among those who reached out was United States President Joe Biden, who called Aura “an extraordinary individual who dedicated her life to the nation she loved."

"In this time of sorrow, I hope you find comfort in reflecting on the lives she touched over her many years of service to her country."

A handwritten message added, “Your mother was someone who I admired greatly. To this day, I feel honored that I met her.”

According to Herzog's office, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also reached out to the president, saying, “There is no doubt that the loss of a mother is a very difficult loss. I share in your sorrow," The Times of Israel reported.

“For each of us, the mother is the closest and dearest person, her death is an irreparable loss. I sincerely share your grief. I wish you and your family courage and fortitude in this difficult hour,” Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in a message to Herzog.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bahrain King Hamad Al Khalifa, and Emirati Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed also sent messages identifying with the president and wishing him their best, along with several other world leaders and Jewish leaders from around the world.

Aura Herzog, the widow of Israel's sixth president Chaim Herzog, was buried at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl cemetery on Wednesday.

She died earlier this week at the age of 97.