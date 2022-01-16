Israeli army considers security after friendly fire incident

All personnel will talk about 'safety issues, risk management, and coordination between troops'

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) will halt all noncritical activities to discuss security regulations on Sunday following the friendly-fire shooting and killing of two soldiers last week.

All personnel will talk about “safety issues, risk management, and coordination between troops,” the IDF said in a statement.

The officer who mistakenly shot and killed the two commanders will also be questioned on Sunday by the IDF’s Military Police, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the officer from the Oz Brigade’s Egoz Unit could not be initially interviewed due to his emotional state after killing Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar.

Company commanders in the Egoz Unit just finished a drill in the firing zone of the Nabi Musa base in the Jordan Valley when they identified a suspicious figure during a security patrol along the outside perimeter of the base.

Nebi Musa is frequently used for combat training and soldiers are always on alert as it is near Palestinian and Bedouin villages.

An initial probe into the incident found that two teams voluntarily left the base in search of powerful night vision goggles that were stolen the night before, according to Kan public broadcaster.

Headed by Maj.-Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, the investigation will examine why the two teams left their base without informing each other and without proper equipment, as well as whether the officers opened fire too hastily.

Also under examination will be the recent easing of open-fire regulations against suspected thieves on military bases and firing ranges, Haaretz reported.

The recent incident sparked public debate over whether the change in the open-fire rules contributed to the friendly fire.