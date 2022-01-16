Israeli army paratrooper unit holds drill for reserve soldiers

'You just look at the faces of those pure volunteers who care about their country... it's amazing'

The 66th Airborne Battalion of the Israeli army’s (IDF) paratroopers recently held a major drill for reserve soldiers, who put their personal lives on hold for a few weeks each year for duty.

In Israel, most men are required by law to serve in the military for 32 months, and 24 months for women.

However, many Israelis are called back for reserve duty each year, be it for operational duties or training, to be constantly ready for the next flare-up of tensions between Israel and its neighbors.

“It’s not only cyber or artillery, but it’s also the boots on the ground,” Lt. Col. Ofir Adani of the 66th Airborne Battalion told i24NEWS.

“These are family guys… they leave everything behind for quite a few days every year and do these tasks.”'

Two elements are crucial in the IDF securing victory in any future battles - ground war being fought in enemy territory as well as the quick development of the larger reserve units reinforcing the relatively small, regular army.

The 66th Airborne Battalion is tasked with doing both.

“We need to prepare against it, and we have every tool needed to make sure we win the next battle,” Adani said.

“You just look at the faces of those pure volunteers who care about their country, who just put everything aside do this task - it's amazing.”