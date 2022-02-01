US calls for deeper probe into death of Palestinian-American

Statement follows Israel's dismissal of officers involved in death

The US State Department on Tuesday asked Israel to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly a Palestinian-American at a West Bank checkpoint.

The statement by spokesman Ned Price comes a day after Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was dismissing two officers and would reprimand a battalion commander over the death of Omar Assad, 78, and described their actions as stemming from "a moral failure and poor decision-making."

"We continue to be deeply concerned by the circumstances of the death of Mr. Omar Assad," Price said.

"The United States expects a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability in this case. We continue to discuss this troubling incident with the Israeli government," he said.

Assad’s nephew, Assad Assad, said others who were detained at the checkpoint told family members that the soldiers dragged Assad out of his car, threw him to the ground and shackled his hands and feet with zip ties, then fled after he died on the spot.

A post-mortem found he died of a "stress-induced heart attack caused by the circumstances of his detention by Israeli soldiers."

"The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers," IDF said in a statement.

Armed forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said: "Leaving Mr. Assad alone and without checking his condition was a careless act that runs contrary to the values of the IDF, at the heart of which is the requirement to safeguard the sanctity of any human life."