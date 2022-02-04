IDF chief voices regret over death of Palestinian-American to US envoy

US said it was 'deeply concerned' over death of 78-year-old

Israel's top general told the US ambassador on Friday that he regrets the death of an elderly Palestinian-American detained by Israeli troops and that a military police investigation was under way, an Israeli statement said.

Washington said it continued to be "deeply concerned" over the death of 78-year-old Omar As'ad in the West Bank and expected a "thorough criminal investigation and full accountability."

As'ad was left supine and unresponsive in a courtyard of his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya, where he was stopped and detained by Israeli soldiers at a makeshift checkpoint.

A Palestinian autopsy found that As'ad, a former Milwaukee resident who had a history of heart problems, had suffered cardiac arrest. Palestinian officials attributed this to him having been manhandled.

A military statement said that at a meeting with US Ambassador Tom Nides, the army chief of staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi "expressed his regret over As'ad's death" and called it "a very serious deviation" from the military's values.

The statement echoed other public remarks Kohavi made since the incident.

The military already reprimanded a battalion commander and dismissed two officers in a preliminary examination of the events, and the statement said Kochavi told the ambassador that a separate "military police investigation is still under way."

It was their first meeting since Nides took up his post in December, the military said, and the two also "discussed common threats, primarily from Iran" and "opportunities to broaden security cooperation in the Middle East and the Gulf."