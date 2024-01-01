Israel to defend against South Africa's 'genocide' accusation in ICC

South Africa's ICJ filed charges last week that Israel is guilty of 'genocidal actions' in Gaza

Israel has decided to appear before the International Court of Justice in The Hague to challenge South Africa's lawsuit accusing the nation of 'genocide' and seeking an interim order to halt military operations in Gaza, according to a YNET report.

Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, affirmed the decision, emphasizing that Israel will not boycott the debate and will vehemently counter what he called an "absurd lawsuit constituting a blood plot."

The decision follows intense discussions within Israel, involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and consultations in key government ministries and the IDF. South Africa alleges that Israel's actions amount to genocide, a claim vehemently rejected by Hanegbi, who asserted, "The Jewish people have experienced more than any other nation what extermination is."

Hanegbi underscored the Israeli resolve to defend itself against what he termed an unfounded claim, stating, "The decision reached is that Israel will appear at the hearing for the issuance of an interim order, aiming to fend off South Africa's claim. The legal battle may extend for several years, but Israel's immediate focus is thwarting an interim order that could force a ceasefire in Gaza."

Israel plans to leverage diplomatic pressure to rally international support against South Africa. Legal arguments challenging the claim include the assertion that no dispute exists internationally regarding Israel committing genocide in Gaza. Israel learned about the lawsuit last Friday, prompting a robust response from the Israeli government, which views the accusations as a part of escalating tensions between the two nations.