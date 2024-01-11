Lebanon's plan to cease hostilities with Israel makes no mention of Hezbollah

Lebanon on Wednesday proposed to the United Nations (UN) a road map that seeks to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1701 Resolution signed to resolve the 2006 Lebanon war amid the intensified hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The suggested plan, however, makes no mention of the latter, which questions realism of the proposal.

The road map finalizes agreement on all 13 disputed border points and suggests demarcating the boundary between Lebanon and Israel as confirmed by the armistice agreement signed in 1949.

Additionally, Lebanon asked the UN to provide support to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) through the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNFIL) peacekeeping mission, aiming to strengthen its forces south of the Litani River.

The road map directs Israel to withdraw to agreed international borders, starting with the point B1 in the Ras al-Naqurah area to the outskirts of Mari, including an expanded part of the town of Ghajar.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

On top of that, Israel would have to withdraw completely from the Shab‘a Farms and the Kafr Shuba hills. Final border demarcation is to be left to Lebanon and Syria, according to the Lebanon-proposed plan.

Hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah continued earlier on Wednesday. Three launches from Lebanese territory are said to have fallen in open areas in northern Israel.

On the same day, Israel reported striking the group's operational headquarters in southern Lebanon. Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF confirmed killing of a senior Hezbollah commander.

