Israel's MoD talks future armament, joint multi-year strategy with Washington

Israel's Ministry of Defense on Thursday said that its Director General concluded his working visit to Washington. He is said to have held a meeting with U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of State (DOS) leadership as well as the Lockheed Martin and Boeing executives.

According to the Ministry of Defense's statement, the parties discussed "armament procurement, aligning with preparations for evolving combat scenarios."

U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin

The discussion had to do with establishing joint multi-year strategy, "including the acquisition of advanced platforms and capabilities" to maintain the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) military capabilities.

Director General Zamir reportedly addressed the ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip as well as the tensions in Israel's north with Hezbollah. The parties also talked about Iran's role in the Middle Eastern destabilization.

Meeting executives of the major U.S. defense industries resulted in the plan to advance new agreements on military armaments and advanced equipment.

