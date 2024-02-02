Houthis say they fired ballistic missiles at Israel

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi jihadists said on Friday they fired ballistic missiles at targets in the Israeli city of Eilat and threatened to keep up military operations until Israel ended its offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military earlier said its "Arrow" aerial defence system had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea area on Friday.

Houthis have launched a series of attacks on shipping and other targets in the Red Sea area in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians - stoking fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to carrying out their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people in response to the calls of our free Yemeni people and all free people in our Arab and Islamic nations."