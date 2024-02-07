Blinken to meet IDF Chief Halevi in private despite initial rebuff

As the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his series of visits acorss the Middle Eastern, on Wednesday - the day marking four months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war - he is expected in Israel.

According to Israel Hayom, Blinken will meet with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief Herzi Halevi despite previously reported rejection from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During U.S. State Secretary's numerous wartime visits to Israel in the past, he only engaged with Halevi at the meetings with the war cabinet. The request to meet the IDF chief privately is believed to suggest that Blinken seeks more honest analysis of the current situation from the military command without ministers in the room.

Blinken will first meet with Netanyahu at 11:15 a.m., followed by Halevi at 12:15 p.m., Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at 1:30 p.m. and Israeli President Isaac Herzog at 3 p.m.

Earlier during his latest Middle East tour, Blinken has already visited Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar. On his X (formerly Twitter) U.S. Secretary of State said that "together with Qatar and Egypt, we've put forth a serious proposal aimed at not just repeating, but expanding the previous pause in fighting to achieve the release of the remaining hostages and surge humanitarian relief to Gaza."

