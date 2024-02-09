U.S., Israeli security officials speak amid Biden's fears over IDF op in Gaza

Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Thursday spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The security officials discussed the state of affairs in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war passed the four-month mark. Gallant is said to have informed Austin of the "major efforts [by the Israeli military] focused on the southern Gaza region."

The IDF on Friday reported continuous raids across the Strip with most intense combat taking place in western Khan Yunis.

Israel's Minister of Defense is also said to have reviewed the recent finding by Israeli troops, "including terror tunnels where hostages had been held, weapon stockpiles, and funds transferred from Iran directly to Hamas leadership," said the statement. Gallant also spoke of "planning process for precise operations in additional areas in Gaza."

He emphasized the importance of the U.S. efforts in addressing Iran's "regional aggression" amid the intensified hostilities with Yemen's Houthis and other Iran-backed militant groups operating in Iraq and Syria.

The discussion comes as Baghdad expressed condemnation of the U.S. "repeated and irresponsible" attacks in Iraq, saying the coalition's presence became a "factor for instability."

Additionally, Gallant expressed his sincere condolences following the passing of five U.S. Marines during training in Southern California earlier on Tuesday.

The conversation took place as the U.S. President Joe Biden called Israel's response to the October 7 attack by Hamas in Gaza was "over the top."

