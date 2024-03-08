Israeli, U.S. top security officials discuss fighting Hamas funding

Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant overnight spoke with the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, discussing the progress in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as well as the effort to return hostages home as the time of their captivity passed the five-month mark.

Additionally, the top security officials addressed "the issue of intercepting sources of tangible and digital currency that are transferred to Hamas, as a significant component in the destruction of the organization’s capabilities," read the statement by Israel's Ministry of Defense.

Ariel Harmoni / Ministry of Defense

According to the statement, Gallant stressed that the return of hostages is "the highest moral obligation of the State of Israel and that military pressure will be intensified to this end."

The parties are also said to have discussed the hostilities in Israel's north and other regional challenged linked to Iran's' "proxy activities."

