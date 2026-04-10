As diplomatic efforts continue to secure a long-term ceasefire with Iran under Pakistani mediation, the IDF on Friday released new data highlighting the scale and intensity of its aerial campaign during Operation Roaring Lion.

According to the military, the Israeli Air Force carried out more than 1,000 strike missions inside Iran as part of over 8,500 operational sorties conducted throughout the campaign.

The IDF said approximately 4,000 targets were hit, with more than 10,800 individual strike points targeted. These included over 6,700 specific components within Iranian military infrastructure.

In total, more than 18,000 bombs were deployed against targets inside Iranian territory, marking one of the most extensive uses of airpower in the campaign.

The data was released as a ceasefire that came into effect on Wednesday continues to hold, with US-Iran negotiations expected to begin on Saturday in Pakistan. Despite official statements from Tehran portraying the outcome as a victory, Israeli assessments indicate significant damage to Iran’s military capabilities, particularly in its missile production and broader defense infrastructure.

Israeli officials view the current pause as a temporary phase, allowing both sides to regroup. For Israel, it provides time to replenish interceptor systems and munitions stocks while maintaining operational readiness and freedom of action, particularly against threats from Hezbollah in the north.

Officials added that the ceasefire remains an interim stage in a broader and ongoing campaign, with key strategic questions expected to be addressed in upcoming diplomatic negotiations.