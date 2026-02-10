'A special contribution to the Jewish people': Trump invited to Israel Prize ceremony

The Minister of Education Yoav Kisch sent an official invitation on Tuesday to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to participate in the Israel Prize ceremony to be held on the 78th Independence Day in Jerusalem. The invitation was sent following the decision to award President Trump the Israel Prize in the category of "Unique Contribution to the Jewish People."

According to the Ministry of Education, the decision to award Trump the prize was made due to "recognition of his outstanding contribution and lasting impact on the Jewish people in Israel and around the world."

In addition to the invitation, a special gold statue was designed for the American president, depicting a Star of David emerging from the stones of the Western Wall, symbolizing "revival, the future, and success." According to the Ministry of Education, it is a heavy statue, representing "the weight of responsibility, alongside revival and hope." The statue was designed by Ben Dror, a young 24-year-old designer who has served about 600 days in the reserves since the outbreak of the war.

In the invitation letter, the Minister of Education wrote: "This year, the Israel Prize Committee made a historic decision to award you the Israel Prize for your exceptional contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people over many years. This unprecedented decision reflects the deep gratitude of the Israeli public for your extraordinary leadership and your lasting influence on the history of relations between Israel and the United States."