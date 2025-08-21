'Air Train' to Israel in unprecedented publicity campaign

Recommended -

As part of the war of awareness against the anti-Israel narrative worldwide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- led by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar -- is promoting an unprecedented move in its scope: By the end of December, approximately 400 delegations are expected to arrive in Israel, including over 5,000 participants who will help spread the Israeli narrative in the international media and to international audiences.

The delegations include a wide range of participants, including government officials and elected officials, journalists and influencers, academics, legal, religious, cultural and sports figures.

For comparison, so far, in an average year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has brought only 25 delegations to Israel.

The decision to "concentrate effort" on delegations -- with an investment of approximately 135 million NIS -- comes after studies that have shown the effectiveness of the tool in the war of consciousness -- bringing public opinion multipliers to Israel, who, after their visit to Israel, spread the Israeli narrative on social media and in the communities in which they are active. A notable example of this was Caitlyn Jenner's visit, who was brought to Israel during Operation Rising Lion and her content from Israel were exposed to millions of people.

As part of the special outreach operation, each delegation is tailor-made a "unique suit" of a visit program tailored to the nature of the participants and their field of activity.

The visits include tours of the south and surrounding communities, meetings with survivors of the October 7 massacre, screenings of videos of the atrocities, visits to Jerusalem and the north, and meetings with senior figures.