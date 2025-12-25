Exclusive: Talks between Israel and Syria over a security agreement have moved forward significantly

Talks between Israel and Syria over a security agreement have moved forward significantly in recent weeks with the possibility to be signed soon, a Syrian source close to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa tells i24NEWS.

According to the source, the recent breakthrough is attributed to significant efforts made by US President Donald Trump. It is possible that the agreement, which will include a diplomatic annex, will be signed during a high-level Syrian-Israeli meeting in a European country in the near future.

The Syrian source tells me that he did not rule out the possibility of a direct signing at a meeting between al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said Damascus expects to reach a security agreement between Syria and Israel, based on the 1974 armistice agreement with slight changes and no buffer zones, by the end of the year.

Israel, for its part, is refusing Syria's demand for an Israeli withdrawal from all points captured by the IDF in Syria after the fall of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Israeli sources say that the IDF will withdraw from some of the nine points it currently holds in Syrian territory only in exchange for a full peace agreement with Syria, not a security agreement.