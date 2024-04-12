Austin complains to Gallant U.S. didn’t get notice on Iran's consulate strike - report

The United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin complained to Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that Washington was not notified about the April 1 airstrike on an Iranian consulate building in Syria's Damascus, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

Pentagon views the strike on the consulate that killed several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders as a risk factor to its troops across the Middle East, highlighted sources who spoke with WP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1777652894788956459 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report comes after Gallant told his U.S. counterpart during a phone call that any direct Iranian strike on Israel will engender a commensurate Israeli response.

Washington reportedly expects the retaliation attack by Tehran not to be big enough to draw the U.S. into war. Meanwhile, the White House is said to believe Iran does not seek an escalation.