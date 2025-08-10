Ben-Gvir threatens to 'crush' the PA after its president, Abbas, reportedly plans to declare a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly

Recommended -

"Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas is seriously considering unilaterally declaring the formation of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York in September," i24NEWS Senior Middle East Correspondent Ariel Oseran reported Sunday.

"According to Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the announcement will be based on a constitutional declaration defining the state's borders and foundations, and setting a date for Palestinian National Council elections. A senior Palestinian source stated that no other elections have been held, including for the Legislative Council," he added.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1954437700968161621 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The move," continued Oseran, "Without national consensus, is merely a symbolic political step, nearly 32 years after the signing of the Oslo Accords."

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to X in response, saying, "I will appeal to the Prime Minister with a request to bring immediate operative measures to the next cabinet meeting to dismantle the Palestinian Authority."

"This must be the response to the terrorist Abu Mazen's fantasies of a "Palestinian state" -- crushing the terror authority he heads," he added.