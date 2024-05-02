Cabinet to vote on closure of Al Jazeera in Israel

Legal Adviser to the Israeli Government, Gali Beharev Miara, has given the green light for the Israeli cabinet to consider the closure of Al Jazeera channels within the country.

This announcement marks the first time the issue has been brought to public attention in Israel.

The matter is set to be put to a vote during tonight's cabinet meeting, where orders submitted for approval include halting the channel's broadcasts in Arabic and English through content providers in Israel, as well as closing its offices and blocking access to its websites.

Kamran Jebreili / File / AP

Beharev Miara's stance, communicated to the legal counsel of the Ministry of Communications, acknowledges a legal challenge concerning the lack of a right to a hearing for Al Jazeera before the orders are signed. However, she does not view this as a legal barrier to signing the orders without affording the channel a hearing.

Following opposition from Likud regarding a proposed law targeting content restriction limited to channels, Haim Wismonsky, director of the cyber department at the prosecutor's office, also suggested limitations in blocking Al Jazeera's popular Facebook pages.