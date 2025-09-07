Danish FM in Jerusalem: 'Israel must stop its offensive in Gaza'

Recommended -

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hosted Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Rasmussen at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday, where they spoke of the intention of many European countries to recognize a Palestinian state in the near future.

The two conducted a private meeting and an extended meeting with their respective teams, after which they held a joint press conference.

"The countries that support the establishment of a Palestinian state are ignoring the most important facts that show that the Palestinian Authority does not deserve a state, based on its actions," Saar said in a statement to the media with Lars Rasmussen, the Foreign Minister of Denmark. "It is impossible to ignore the reality in Judea and Samaria and Gaza. Demanding that Israel endanger its future and security is something that has not been done," he added.

The Danish minister told Sa'ar Israel must stop its military offensive in Gaza, as Copenhagen is concerned about settlement expansionism in the West Bank. He also said Israel should allow injured Gazans to be transported to East Jerusalem and the West Bank for medical treatment.

Sa'ar spoke of the violent ideologies that exist in the Palestinian society under the Palestinian Authorities, including monetary rewards for terrorism and incitement being built into education systems, stating them as Israel's reasons for to denying the Palestinians a state -- even if it is a unilateral decision.

"Without disconnecting from these problems -- the incitement against Jews, Israel, and terrorism -- it will not be possible to build a credible peace process," he said. "Therefore, it is not serious to demand that Israel discuss a Palestinian state or give them one."

"Discussions are taking place on the issue of annexing Judea and Samaria at the Prime Minister's level. There will be a decision; I will not elaborate on the issue. I also discussed the issue with Secretary Rubio during my visit to the US. When there is a decision, we will announce it," he added.

The Danish minister said that he agreed with Sa'ar's words in principle — "there should be no recognition of a Palestinian state without peace"— but that on the other hand, "there will be no peace unless there is some vision of a (Palestinian) state."

"What needs to be done is to work together -- peace in the Middle East must be based on a two-state solution living side by side," he said. "I am not naive; I know that it will be very difficult to achieve, but we must work towards it. We are not yet ready to recognize a Palestinian state," he added.