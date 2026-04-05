Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that Iran will continue to face escalating strikes on its infrastructure as long as missile fire toward Israel persists, following reported Israeli attacks on key petrochemical sites. He emphasized that the sector plays a central role in funding Iran’s military capabilities and supporting weapons production.

“The petrochemical industry has provided the Revolutionary Guards terrorist organization with approximately $18 billion in the past two years and directly serves the Iranian anti-tank missile production industry,” Katz said at the end of a situation assessment with senior defense officials. He added, “As long as the missile fire at Israeli citizens continues, Iran will pay painful prices that will erode and collapse its national infrastructure.”

According to Katz, Israeli Air Force strikes on Saturday targeted major petrochemical facilities in Iran, paralyzing their activity. He said the operation followed earlier strikes that caused “severe damage to steel plants and other national infrastructures” in recent days.

Katz stated that the petrochemical sector “constitutes a central part of the Iranian economy and the Iranian terrorist regime's ability to function and produce weapons and promote terror and fire at the State of Israel.” He added that Israel would continue to “hunt down and thwart the leadership of terrorism and to strike security and strategic targets throughout Iran.”

The defense minister also addressed regional coordination, congratulating the United States on the rescue of downed air crew members in Iran. “This is another expression of the close cooperation between Israel and the US, even in the most complex moments,” he said.

Katz concluded by highlighting the domestic front, stating, “The Israeli home front is strong and demonstrates great heroism and responsibility, and the IDF is strong and will continue to act forcefully in Iran until all war goals are achieved.”