Dozens of Israeli Druze cross border into Syria as violence in Syria escalates

Recommended -

Tensions in the Golan Heights and southern Syria reached a breaking point on Tuesday, as dozens of Druze civilians crossed from Israel into Syria near Majdal Shams.

The IDF confirmed the breach and is working to ensure their safe return. The incident follows escalating violence in Syria’s Sweida province, where nearly 100 people — mostly Druze — have reportedly been killed in fighting between local residents and regime forces.

The development came as Druze communities in Israel voiced growing outrage over what they call the massacre of their relatives across the border.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli openly called for the elimination of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, whom he labeled “a barbaric murderer.”

“Ahmad al-Sharaa is a terrorist in a suit and tie,” Chikli wrote on X. “We must not stand idly by as the Islamist-Nazi regime slaughters Druze civilians. He must be eliminated without delay.”

The crisis erupted last week when a Druze merchant was kidnapped in Sweida, triggering tit-for-tat abductions and armed clashes between Druze residents and Sunni Bedouin groups. Over the weekend, Syrian regime forces entered the area, reportedly opening fire on civilians, raiding homes, and deploying tanks in city centers. Footage shared online appears to show Druze civilians being captured and humiliated by soldiers loyal to the Assad successor government led by al-Sharaa.

In response, the IDF launched strikes targeting regime military vehicles operating in Sweida. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly gave the green light for the operation amid mounting pressure from Druze leaders in Israel.

Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, released a video calling on his people to resist what he described as a “genocide on Jabal al-Druze.” He claimed a previous agreement to avoid bloodshed had been violated by regime forces, who attacked despite Druze compliance.

“This is a war for our existence,” local Druze leaders declared in Suwayda, announcing a general mobilization.

Meanwhile, anxiety has spread among Israeli Druze citizens. Protesters burned tires and blocked highways across northern Israel, including Route 6 near Elyakim. Wafa al-Shaar, a peace activist from Mas’ade in the Golan Heights, said she lost contact with relatives in Sweida and warned of an unfolding massacre.

“There’s guerrilla warfare in the streets,” she said. “If the regime and its jihadist allies take Sweida, all of Syria will fall into darkness.”

Knesset members from Druze communities, including Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beitenu) and Akram Hasson (New Hope), joined the call for international intervention and a regime change in Syria.

“Al-Sharaa is backed by Erdoğan and Qatar,” said Hasson. “This is no longer a local crisis—it’s a strategic threat to Israel.”

“These are not just attacks. They’re massacres, rapes, systematic extermination. Israel must act,” Mulla said.

Reports from Syria indicate that at least 99 people have been killed over the past three days, with scores more injured or missing. As the IDF monitors developments and continues targeted strikes, the region braces for further escalation.