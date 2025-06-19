El Al repatriation flight from Cyprus diverted mid-air amid Iranian barrage

Recommended -

An El Al flight carrying Israeli citizens home from Cyprus was forced to delay its landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday morning as Iranian missiles struck central Israel.

According to Channel 12, the repatriation flight — part of a broader effort to bring home thousands of Israelis stranded abroad since the outbreak of hostilities with Iran — was placed in a holding pattern for approximately 30 minutes. The aircraft circled safely above Israeli airspace until the situation on the ground was cleared by security authorities.

Despite the tense circumstances, the flight ultimately landed without incident.

Israel’s airspace has remained mostly closed since Friday, following a barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks that triggered widespread security precautions across the country. In recent days, Israeli airlines have begun limited repatriation missions to retrieve citizens stuck overseas since the start of the conflict.

The diversion highlights the ongoing challenges of managing civilian travel during wartime, even as defense authorities work to restore a sense of stability and control over the skies. Ben Gurion Airport continues to operate under heightened alert.