FM Sa'ar: Hezbollah and Iran are the ones violating Lebanon's sovereignty

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Tuesday that Hezbollah and Iran, not Israel, are responsible for violating Lebanon's sovereignty. Speaking at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Sa'ar argued that Hezbollah remains the primary obstacle to both Lebanon's independence and Israel's security.

"The problem was and remains Hezbollah for Lebanon and for Israel," Sa'ar said. "Hezbollah is the number one obstacle to Lebanon's independence and sovereign future, as well as to Israel's security. Therefore, this is a shared challenge."

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Addressing criticism from parts of the international community over Israel's military activity in Lebanon, Sa'ar rejected claims that Israel is infringing on Lebanese sovereignty.

"We hear statements in the international community that Israel is violating Lebanon's sovereignty. This is not the truth," he said. "Hezbollah is violating Lebanon's sovereignty. Iran is violating Lebanon's sovereignty."

Sa'ar's comments come amid continued tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and ongoing international scrutiny of the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as delegations from Lebanon and Israel meet for the fifth round of talks in Washington.