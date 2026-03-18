Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told his French counterpart during a phone call on Wednesday that threats to the Strait of Hormuz must be treated as a global issue amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the war with Iran.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Saar spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrow, with the two discussing developments in Iran and Lebanon. Saar stressed the broader implications of maritime security, saying, “The Strait of Hormuz issue is not an American or Israeli issue. It is a global issue. It is maritime terrorism that harms the global economy.”

He added that such activity risks undermining international stability. “The international community's acceptance of this serious phenomenon will encourage harm to freedom of navigation and the global economy and will appear in additional maritime arenas. This is a dramatic undermining of the global order,” Saar said.

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, Saar said Israel has faced sustained attacks from across the northern border. “Since March 2, Israel has been attacked from Lebanese territory more than 2,000 times with missiles and anti-aircraft missiles,” he said.

Saar also outlined Israel’s position regarding Lebanon’s future, saying: “Israel has an interest in Lebanon joining the circle of normalization and peace in the region. The obstacle to this is Hezbollah.” He called on the Lebanese government to take action against the group across multiple areas, including weapons, financing, and legal measures.

“The Lebanese government must take real steps against Hezbollah on all levels,” Saar said, adding that Israel “is obligated to defend itself and its citizens” against threats emanating from Lebanese territory.