Former PM Bennett calls for action against Iran's nuclear program

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has released a video statement emphasizing the need to attack Iran’s nuclear program, declaring that the current geopolitical landscape presents a unique opportunity for Israel.

He noted that both Hezbollah and Hamas, powerful branches of what he described as the "Iranian terrorist octopus," are now weakened, allowing Israel to act without fear of severe retaliation.

Bennett stated, "This is a unique window of opportunity that gives us both the legitimacy and the ability to hit them hard." He argued that while there will always be reasons to refrain from action, it is crucial to remember that as long as Iran remains operational, its affiliates can recover.

He emphasized the importance of striking at the core of the Iranian regime, advocating for a comprehensive approach rather than limited actions that merely send a message. "We cannot just strike Iranian military bases or take spectacular but limited actions," he said. "The time for messages is over."

Bennett urged for decisive measures against Iran's nuclear capabilities, stating, "We have the means to deliver a severe blow to the heart of the Iranian regime." He highlighted that the Iranian populace is calling for regime change, framing this moment as an opportunity for Israel to secure the future for its children and grandchildren.

"This is a unique opportunity," he concluded, urging for decisive action to undermine Iran's influence and capabilities.