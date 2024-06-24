Galant talks north and Gaza war phase transition with U.S. officials

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant met with Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to US President Joe Biden, on Monday to discuss critical security measures necessary for the safe return of northern Israeli residents to their homes.

During the meeting, Galant emphasized his commitment to improving security in the border region.

Galant informed Hochstein that the upcoming transition to Phase III of the Gaza war would significantly impact all operational fronts, stating, "Israel is preparing for every possibility - military and political."

Currently visiting Washington, Galant also engaged with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday. After their meeting, Galant took to social media, highlighting the importance of continued US support. "

Great discussion with Senator Lindsey Graham about the importance of ongoing US support as we work to bring the hostages home, continue dismantling Hamas capabilities, and defend our northern border against Hezbollah," he posted on X.

Gallant's Washington agenda includes meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other high-ranking US officials.

Before departing for the US on Saturday night, Gallant remarked on the crucial nature of US-Israel ties, particularly during these turbulent times. "The United States is our most important and central ally. Our ties are crucial and perhaps more important than ever, at this time."

"In the US, I will meet with the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, and additional senior US officials," he added. "During these meetings, I plan to discuss developments on the southern and northern fronts, in Gaza and Lebanon. These discussions are particularly important and impactful at this time."

Gallant concluded, "We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and in additional areas. The transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza is of great importance. I will discuss this transition with US officials, touching on how it may enable additional things to take place, and I know that we will achieve close cooperation with the US on this issue as well."