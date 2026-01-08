Huckabee: US supports Iranian protesters, warns Hamas to disarm or face consequences

Former U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee told i24NEWS that while the United States may not directly intervene in Iran, it stands firmly behind Iranian citizens protesting against the regime, and he warned that Hamas must comply with President Trump’s disarmament demands or face decisive action.

During a sit-down interview with Correspondent Guy Azriel, Huckabee described Iran as the “kitchen” from which regional conflict, via groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, are orchestrated. “It’s all coming out of Tehran,” he said, emphasizing the central role of the Iranian regime in fueling unrest and violence across the Middle East.

On the ongoing protests in Iran, Huckabee stressed that meaningful regime change must come from the Iranian people themselves.

He cited economic hardship, water shortages, and dissatisfaction with the government as factors fueling public anger.

He also praised President Trump for sending clear warnings to the Ayatollah leadership regarding the protection of protesters. “If the president says something, you could pretty much take it to the bank,” Huckabee said, noting that Trump’s statements should be taken seriously by the Iranian regime.

Huckabee also addressed the situation with Hamas in Gaza, noting intelligence reports indicating the group is rebuilding and preparing for potential attacks. He warned that Hamas must comply with the president’s demands to disarm.

“Hamas could lay down their arms, leave the country, or test President Trump’s resolve. I would not recommend they do the latter,” he said, referencing previous U.S. military actions against Iran when it ignored Trump’s warnings.

Regarding the potential involvement of Turkey in Gaza, Huckabee said Israel’s opposition would likely prevent Turkish participation. “I don’t think they will as long as the Israelis feel it’s something they cannot absorb,” he stated, while noting that improved relations between Israel and Turkey could change the dynamic in the future.

Huckabee further addressed concerns about Israel’s military edge in the region, specifically related to U.S. F-35 sales. He reassured that longstanding agreements to maintain Israel’s qualitative military advantage remain in place, meaning Israel will continue to receive the most advanced military technology available.

“The partnership with Israel is not charity—it’s strategic,” Huckabee emphasized.

The ambassador concluded by expressing confidence in both the president’s resolve and Israel’s capabilities, while leaving open the timing and methods of potential operations against Hamas or other threats.