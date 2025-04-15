IDF eliminates new Hamas commander in Shejaiya neighborhood | LIVE BLOG

Israel eliminates new Hamas commander in Shejaiya neighborhood, Gaza

The IDF and the Internal Security Agency announced that they had eliminated Muhammad al-'Ajlah, who had taken command of Hamas's Shejaiya Battalion after the elimination of his predecessor last week, on Sunday evening. Al-'Ajlah, who previously led a combat support company, "was responsible for arming the battalion's terrorists with weapons used to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the statement said. He is the fifth Shejaiya Battalion commander eliminated since the start of the war and the third since the resumption of operations in Gaza. The army said it had taken "numerous measures to mitigate the risk of harming civilians" before the strike.