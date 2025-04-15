IDF eliminates new Hamas commander in Shejaiya neighborhood | LIVE BLOG
Hostage release: Hamas reportedly rejected Israeli offer, BBC reports
Jordan foils major terror plot: 16 arrested over weapons, explosives, and drone plans
Jordan’s General Intelligence Department (GID) has thwarted a major plot targeting national security, arresting 16 suspects after years of surveillance. The plans involved manufacturing rockets and drones, possessing explosives and firearms, and training operatives both locally and abroad.
Israeli Shin Bet confirms agent illegally transmitted classified documents
The IDF and the Internal Security Agency announced that they had eliminated Muhammad al-'Ajlah, who had taken command of Hamas's Shejaiya Battalion after the elimination of his predecessor last week, on Sunday evening. Al-'Ajlah, who previously led a combat support company, "was responsible for arming the battalion's terrorists with weapons used to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the statement said. He is the fifth Shejaiya Battalion commander eliminated since the start of the war and the third since the resumption of operations in Gaza. The army said it had taken "numerous measures to mitigate the risk of harming civilians" before the strike.
Shin Bet: Agent secretly transmitted classified information
Israel's Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) issued a statement regarding the ongoing security case, stating that "a Shin Bet employee is suspected of having taken advantage of his position and direct access to the service's information systems to appropriate classified information and transmit it to unauthorized persons, repeatedly and clandestinely." The statement added that "in response to suspicions that a service officer had disclosed classified information, an internal investigation was launched into his activities. Following the results of this investigation, the suspicions were confirmed that he had deliberately extracted classified documents, in violation of the law and the rules to which the organization's employees are subject." The Shin Bet clarified that "at no time were the journalists' phones tapped."
Iran's Khamenei "very pessimistic" about the United States despite "positive first steps"
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed "great pessimism" toward the American side regarding the Iran-US talks in Oman, according to Iranian media. He asserted that Tehran should not link its national affairs to negotiations with Washington. While acknowledging that "the initial stages of the talks were well conducted," the Iranian leader indicated that he was "neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic" about the outcome of the talks with the United States.
Shin Bet Chief summoned before Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar has been summoned to a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which he is expected to attend next Sunday. The meeting is expected to address several topics, including the Shin Bet's current investigation into information leaks. Earlier, Constitution Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rotman had also summoned Bar to a Constitution Committee meeting, but he is not expected to respond to the summons.
Drone strike in South Lebanon leaves one dead
The Lebanese channel "Al-Manar", affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that one person was killed in a drone strike in the southern town of Aitaroun.
Two suspected terrorists arrested in Nablus
The Israeli police announced the arrest of two suspects involved in terrorist activities in Nablus. Undercover Border Police forces and IDF soldiers conducted an operation in the Rafidiya neighborhood to apprehend wanted individuals. According to the police statement, upon arrival at the first suspect's home, the suspect attempted to flee. The soldiers then applied suspect arrest protocol and opened fire on his lower limbs. The fugitive, wounded by the gunfire, was arrested. During the operation, the forces also apprehended his brother, who is also wanted for involvement in terrorist activities. A search of the suspects' homes uncovered weapons.
Yemen: Houthis intensify repression against supporters of Tarek Saleh
The Yemeni newspaper "Net" reports that the Houthi militia has launched a wave of arrests in the Shamlan neighborhood, northwest of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Several young people were arrested simply for writing the phrase "At your service, Tarek" in their WhatsApp statuses. This campaign is part of a series of repressive measures adopted by the Houthi militia to strengthen its security grip and strict control of social media in Yemen. The group monitors any posts or expressions suspected of supporting General Tarek Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, leader of the national resistance and the Houthis' main political and military rival, currently a member of the Yemeni Presidential Council.